HEALTH: Fit to Sell and Flourish: How Kimberly D. Worthy Turned Weight Loss into a Real Estate Revolution

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 29, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the dynamic world of real estate—where hustle meets heart—one woman is redefining what it truly means to be “fit to sell.” Meet Kimberly D. Worthy, a powerhouse Realtor®, investor, and now wellness advocate, who shed more than 100 pounds and, in doing so, reshaped not just her body, but her business, her mindset, and her mission. The result? A lifestyle brand that’s turning heads and turning keys in Atlanta’s competitive housing market. At the intersection of healthy living and homeownership, Kimberly’s transformational journey is a testament to the idea that the strongest foundations—whether in business or in life—are built from within. “As Black women, we pour so much into others,” Kimberly shares. “But if our own cup is empty, we can’t fully serve. Once I began to prioritize my health, everything shifted—my clarity, my energy, and even how I connected with clients.”

A Lifestyle Reimagined: Introducing ‘Fit to Sell’ Kimberly’s new mantra, Fit to Sell, is more than a tagline—it’s a movement. By integrating wellness principles into every layer of her real estate practice, she’s offering something revolutionary: a full-spectrum, client-focused approach that’s as nurturing as it is strategic. Here’s how Kimberly’s “Fit to Sell” method is changing the game: • High-Energy Home Showings She brings a newfound zest and vitality to open houses and private tours, creating an environment that feels as inspiring as the homes she shows. • Mindful Moving Support From meal-prep hacks to fitness-friendly unpacking tips, Kimberly helps clients reduce the physical and emotional stress of relocating. • Healthy Home Staging Wellness-forward spaces featuring natural lighting, serene decor, and functional kitchens that inspire healthy habits. • Community Wellness Events Kimberly partners with local health practitioners, gyms, and nutritionists to host events that build both community bonds and healthy lifestyles. “Helping someone find their dream home is a lot like guiding them toward their best life,” she reflects. “Your home should be a sanctuary that feeds your purpose—whether that’s peace, passion, or progress.”

More Than a Realtor®—A Real Estate Trailblazer Kimberly D. Worthy is a licensed Realtor® with Real Estate Gurus Realty, Inc., a respected Black-owned brokerage in Atlanta. She’s also the founder of Worthy Real Acquisitions, LLC, where she’s helping investors and homebuyers navigate the market with confidence and care. Her unique business model blends savvy property insight with a personal wellness lens—a rare and refreshing mix in today’s fast-paced housing market.

A Message for Houston and Beyond Though based in Georgia, Kimberly’s story resonates deeply with readers in Houston and across the country—especially as conversations around mental health, self-care, and lifestyle balance gain traction in professional spaces. Her story is not just about transformation—it’s about testimony. Kimberly reminds us all that it’s never too late to rewrite your story, realign your priorities, and reimagine your life’s blueprint. “I want every woman—especially my sisters in real estate and entrepreneurship—to know that we don’t have to choose between success and self-care,” Kimberly affirms. “We deserve both.”

Connect with Kimberly D. Worthy 📍 Website: KimberlyDWorthy.com 📱 Social Media: Follow her journey and tips on Facebook and Instagram 📧 Press & Inquiries: info@kimberlydworthy.com 📞 Phone: (404) 827-8469 or (404) 334-3296

