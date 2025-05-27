‘Cool Style’ Ice Cream Truck: How an Alabama teen is making his dreams come true

By Zoe Blair

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNDVILLE, Alabama (WVTM) — Since Kenan Breland was 8 years old, he’s dreamed of running an ice cream truck. Now, he’s achieving that dream before even graduating high school.

On the bright red ‘Cool Style’ ice cream truck, you’ll notice a common theme — puzzle pieces. Breland was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old, but he isn’t letting being a little different stop him from doing what he loves.

“I’m different from anyone else, but I’m a big helper. I help people out a lot,” he said. “I love the people, I love the customers. It’s really great. I’m loving the dream we’re having right now. This is our family dream.”

If you see the ‘Cool Style’ truck this summer, Breland hopes you’ll stop by and grab a scoop to help support his dream.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.