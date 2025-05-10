Police rescue newborn fawn after car-deer crash

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — Police in White Lake Township, Michigan, gave veterinary first aid to a fawn that survived in the aftermath of a deer-car collision Tuesday night.

The vehicle crash happened about 10:30 p.m. on Highland Road, near the Meijer retail store.

When Officer Wright arrived on scene, according to the report, he found that the doe that was struck was pregnant and about to give birth. While the doe died as a result of its injuries, Wright was able to rescue the fawn, warm up the newborn animal and get it breathing.

Wright took the fawn to the police station, where Officer Snow prepared a bed and some milk for the animal.

The police station’s midnight shift named the fawn Baby Meijer because of the location where it was found.

In the meantime, the department contacted a wildlife rehabilitation center that could claim the fawn and provide it with an appropriate place to stay.

“Sometimes in this job you see and do things you have never done before. We can now mark deer birthing and deer neonatal care off the list. Best of luck with your life Baby Meijer!!!!” the police department’s social media post said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.