New Jersey wildfire evacuation orders lifted in Ocean County, thousands still without power

By Christina Fan

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WCBS) — A wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey is burning across thousands of acres, forcing mandatory evacuations overnight in Ocean and Lacey townships.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Ocean and Lacey township police departments said on social media all evacuation orders had been lifted.

The Garden State Parkway also reopened Wednesday morning between Barnegat and Lacey roads, and Route 9 is back open from Lakeside Drive to CR 532.

Officials say the wildfire surged to 8,500 acres and cut off power to thousands. At last update late Tuesday night, it was only 10% contained, and more than 1,300 structures were under threat, but no injuries had been reported.

The next briefing on the status of the fire is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

NJ wildfire forces mandatory evacuation for thousands The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the fire started around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Township.

The massive, rapidly growing blaze forced the evacuation of 3,000 residents and shut down several major roads, including a swath of the Garden State Parkway between exits 63 and 74.

Cellphone video showed huge plumes of smoke obscuring the sky by Tuesday afternoon. Chopper video captured a wall of flames consume the Pine Barrens near Route 9, fully engulfing a structure at one point.

Those in the evacuation zone were busy packing, nervous after seeing images of other structures in town burn down.

“Lots of smoke in the air. You could really smell and taste the smoke and the fire in the air. It was definitely very strong, very prevalent,” resident Andrew Fellin said. “Right after the police showed up, told us that it was a mandatory evacuation, that’s when our power went out in our house, and that’s when we’re like, OK we need to get out of here. So I’d say a little scary, a little chaotic, just overall shocked.”

The Red Cross set up shelters at Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin and Manchester Township High School in Manchester.

As of late Tuesday night, Jersey Central Power & Light cut power to about 25,000 homes and businesses in the area to protect firefighters battling the flames.

Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews have all been deployed to establish containment lines. Fire officials say they’re also conducting backfiring operations to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire.

