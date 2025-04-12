Gray wolf who was brought to Colorado from Canada dies in Wyoming

By Jesse Sarles

Colorado (KCNC) — A gray wolf who was part of a group of wolves brought to Colorado earlier this year has died. That’s according to officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who announced on Friday that the male wolf died in Wyoming two days ago.

CPW says they are working with Wyoming Game and Fish for the return of the animal’s tracking collar. The Colorado agency said in a news release that due to Wyoming laws they are not allowed to share any details surrounding the wolf’s death. They did say that the wolf went by the number 2513.

Gray wolf 2513 was part of the group of 20 wolves that were from taken from Canada to Colorado and released into the wild in January. The release was the second group release of wolves in the state since Colorado voters approved a law mandating the reintroduction of wolves into the state. The first release consisted of gray wolves brought from Oregon and the second release was wolves from British Columbia.

The fact that this wolf was in Wyoming isn’t a surprise. Gray wolves often travel large distances to find mates or hunt, and according to CPW that includes travel into other states.

“CPW does not comment on wildlife movements, operations or regulations in other states. CPW has no further comment on the mortality of wolf 2513 as it took place outside of Colorado,” the agency wrote in their news release.

