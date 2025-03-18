Owner comes forward after dog attacks child; No charges filed

By Blair Sabol

HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WMAR) — After a days long search, the owner of a dog that attacked a 4-year-old child last week has come forward to authorities, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges are expected to be filed.

“It does not appear that a crime was committed and I know that doesn’t sit well with a lot of community members who see the horrific injuries that the child experienced, ” Sheriff Jeff Gahler said.

The dog will have to quarantine due to rabies concerns.

Gahler says the attack happened seemingly without provocation.

“The parent asked if the child can pet the dog. The dog owner said yes. [The] dog again who was on a leash then attacked the child,” he said.

Dog owner and neighbor Kim Rupp saw the graphic images of the child’s injuries, which included dozens of stitches on his head, online.

“It’s just sad overall. I wouldn’t want [my dog] to do that to somebody else to another person, and then it’s also sad for the child because that child could also be impacted for the rest of their [life],” Rupp said.

“I can only imagine what the parents were going through when that happened,” she added.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility of labeling the dog as “dangerous”. Under Maryland state law, an animal meets this criteria if it bites a person unprovoked, causing serious injury or death.

It would then require the owner to take additional precautions. If they do not, they could be subject to a $2,500 fine.

Any further actions, such as putting the dog down, would be a decision made between the sheriff and the director of the humane society and/or a licensed vet per county code.

But it’s something that in the last eight years with Gahler at the helm, they’ve never done.

Last year, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office reported 228 dog bites. This year there have been 46 so far.

Gahler calls this a cautionary tale.

“You have to always be on your toes when you’re dealing with animals,” Gahler said.

The department is not aware if the dog in question, a German Shepherd mix, had a history of violent or aggressive behavior.

