Farmers ask for patience as they move large farm equipment

By Callie Stone

PADUCAH (WPSD) — As farmers begin to transport large farm equipment down the road for planting season, drivers are urged to be cautious and patient.

McCracken County farmer Daniel Edwards is no stranger to moving farm equipment on roadways.

“It’s secondhand nature to me as a farmer. That’s all I’ve ever done, but it can be nerve-wracking for people meeting me on the road and new farmers as well,” said Edwards.

Edwards discussed how dangerous the task can be and how farmers work to prevent accidents.

“Every time we move something big, we have an escort out front. Sometimes, we have an escort behind us, but not all the time; that escort out front always tries to navigate and move traffic out of the way. We’ve got flashing lights. We’ve got markers on the tractors and combines. I mean, we’re lit up going down the road. It’s not like you can’t see us,” said Edwards.

He asks drivers for patience as farmers hit the road.

“The biggest mistake that I always see sitting in the seat is they pull across and move across from a mailbox, which doesn’t give us no room to get over. The second mistake I always see is they think since we’re big and wide, we can just get off in the ditch, and we cannot,” said Edwards. “If you would just give us a little bit of patience, a little bit of time. I understand we might make you late to where you’re supposed to be, but I promise you we’re not trying to be in your way.”

Edwards advises new farmers to work with drivers to make the situation safe for everyone.

“Everybody needs to work together in this deal. If you stop, if you see a tractor coming, find a driveway as quickly as possible, and get over in a driveway. To that new farmer out there right now, don’t try to push people around because they don’t take too well to it. You be respectful to them. They’ll be respectful to you,” said Edwards. “This is our living. We want to make it home safe every night. I’ve got people like myself and my dad. We have hired employees. It is dangerous moving up and down the road, but at the end of the day, with a little bit of patience and cooperation, we can make it do our job fine, and we’ll get out of your way.”

