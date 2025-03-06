Inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility gets more time for kidnapping employee in restroom

By Nick Sloan

LANSING, Kansas (KMBC) — An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has been sentenced to additional time for kidnapping a prison employee.

Allan B. Kari, 48, was sentenced to 233 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for kidnapping a Lansing Correctional Facility employee.

Kari, who was already serving time for rape, received the additional sentence on March 5, 2025. It will run consecutively to his current sentence.

The incident occurred on June 7, 2023, when Kari, who was not authorized to be in the Reentry Complex, hid in a women’s restroom and attempted to restrain the employee.

Quick action by other employees prevented further harm.

“A door handle and the victim’s strength protected her from the potential of even more serious harm. Thanks to her courageous coworkers, a terrifying situation was swiftly brought under control,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “I am grateful to those who immediately responded to her cries for help. LCF has since told me that they have taken steps to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.”

