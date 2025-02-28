Revolutionizing the Arts: Edison Arts Foundation Hosts Exclusive Hamilton Dance Master Class with Jorge Guerra

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — MISSOURI CITY, TX – Prepare for a historic leap forward in the local arts scene! The Edison Arts Foundation (EAF), a powerhouse in community arts development, is set to make waves yet again by hosting an electrifying Hamilton Dance Master Class led by none other than Broadway’s own Jorge Guerra. On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 3:45 PM, the Edison Arts Foundation welcomes young artists ages 7-18 to step into the rhythm of history at their 1959 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX location. This master class is a rare opportunity for aspiring dancers, from beginner to advanced levels, to learn from Guerra’s professional journey and gain firsthand insight into the storytelling magic behind the global phenomenon that is Hamilton.

Jorge Guerra: A Star on Stage and an Inspiration Beyond It Jorge Guerra, a first-generation Mexican-American performer, has built an impressive career spanning New York City and Chicago, lighting up stages at Drury Lane Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre, Dallas Theatre Center, Theatre Under the Stars, and more. His deep connection to his heritage and his craft makes him the perfect mentor for young artists dreaming of making their mark in the performing arts. This Master Class is more than just a dance session; it’s a celebration of culture, resilience, and artistic excellence—all values that Hamilton itself embodies. Guerra’s journey from regional stages to the Broadway spotlight serves as an inspiration for Houston’s next generation of performers, proving that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.

Edison Arts Foundation: Pioneering Community Transformation Through the Arts More than just an arts organization, the Edison Arts Foundation is a movement. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EAF is committed to cultural development, education, and community revitalization through the arts. At the heart of this mission is The Edison Center, a visionary project designed to enhance the quality of life, economic opportunity, and artistic expression for the greater Fort Bend Houston communities. The foundation, named in honor of Robert and Bertha Edison, is the legacy of a family whose entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to the arts continue to impact the community. Charity Edison Carter, the Foundation’s Founder and Executive Director, has carried forward her father’s vision by fostering artistic excellence and accessibility in Fort Bend County. With core values rooted in family, community, and the arts, EAF lives by its motto: “Strengthening the Family. Bridging the Community. Developing the Arts.”

A Must-Attend Event for Houston’s Young Artists The Hamilton Dance Master Class is a game-changing opportunity for young dancers looking to enhance their skills, gain professional insights, and be part of something bigger than themselves. Whether they dream of Broadway or simply love the performing arts, Guerra’s class will ignite their passion and elevate their artistry. Houston Style Magazine readers, spots for this once-in-a-lifetime experience are limited, so early registration is encouraged. Don’t miss this chance to learn from a Broadway star and be part of Edison Arts Foundation’s transformative impact on the Houston arts community!

For more information and registration details, visit Edison Arts Foundation’s website.

