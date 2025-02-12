NNPA Strikes Back: The Black Press Champions Selective Buying Amid DEI Rollbacks

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

February 12, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The corporate world thought it could quietly abandon Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, but the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) has a message for them: Not on our watch! In a bold and historic move, the NNPA—representing the Black Press of America—is launching a national public education and selective buying campaign to hold accountable those companies that have turned their backs on racial progress.

The Black Press: Truth to Power, Always

As NNPA Chairman Emeritus Danny Bakewell Sr. emphasized, “Now is the time for the Black Press of America once again to emphatically speak and publish truth to power.” This isn’t just another campaign—it’s a call to action, an economic reckoning, and a reminder that Black America has financial power and will wield it with purpose and precision.

The Corporate Retreat: From DEI to Disrespect

Despite years of pledging their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, several major corporations have quietly pulled back their DEI investments, dismantling programs and eliminating positions aimed at fostering racial progress. This silent retreat is a modern-day embodiment of the same exclusionary tactics that have historically kept Black Americans from equal economic opportunities. NNPA Chairman Bobby R. Henry Sr. made it clear: “We are the trusted voice of Black America, and we will not be silent or nonresponsive to the rapid rise of renewed Jim Crow racist policies in corporate America.”

Black Dollars Matter: A $2 Trillion Reckoning

Let’s talk numbers. Black Americans spend an astonishing $2 trillion annually as consumers. That’s not just purchasing power—that’s economic leverage. Yet, why continue to financially support companies that refuse to respect, invest in, or uplift our communities? The NNPA is shifting the paradigm with a selective buying campaign, reminding Black consumers that where they spend their money directly impacts their communities.

Taking a Stand, One Purchase at a Time

The first target? TARGET. Once a brand that celebrated its commitment to DEI, it has since reversed course, joining a growing list of companies retreating from racial equity. And they’re not alone.

Here are some of the major corporations that have scaled back or eliminated their DEI efforts:

TARGET

Walmart

Amazon

Lowe’s

Meta

McDonald’s

John Deere

Tractor Supply

Ford

The message is clear: If these companies won’t invest in us, we won’t invest in them.

Selective Buying: More Than a Boycott, It’s a Movement

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., NNPA President and CEO, put it best: “We now must evaluate and realign to question why we continue to spend our money with companies that do not respect us.” This isn’t just a boycott; it’s a strategic shift in consumer behavior. It’s about making conscious choices—supporting businesses that actively foster racial equity and divesting from those that do not.

Houston and Beyond: The Role of Black Media

As the largest Black-owned weekly publication in Houston, Houston Style Magazine stands in full support of NNPA’s efforts. The power of the Black Press has always been in exposing injustice, mobilizing communities, and shaping the narrative. This initiative isn’t just about economic impact; it’s about demanding respect, accountability, and action.

What Can You Do?

Support Black-Owned Businesses: Invest in brands that invest in our communities.

Stay Informed: Follow Houston Style Magazine and NNPA for updates on corporations’ DEI commitments.

Engage in the Conversation: Use your voice—on social media, in your circles, and in the voting booth.

Make Every Dollar Count: Your money has power—spend it wisely.

The era of empty corporate promises is over. With the NNPA’s selective buying campaign, we are sending a loud and clear message: If you won’t stand with us, we won’t stand in your checkout lines.

Join the Movement. Stay Informed. Spend with Purpose.

For more information, contact Claudette Perry at cperry@nnpa.org or 202-903-8528.

#NNPA #TeamStyleMag #HSM #BuyBlack #EconomicJustice #BlackPress #SelectiveBuying

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.