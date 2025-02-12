Forensic technology, DNA helped Rocklin police nab 5 suspects in elaborate motorsports business burglary

By Michelle Bandur

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKLIN, California (KCRA) — Forensic technology and DNA evidence helped in the arrest of five of six suspects who the Rocklin Police Department said were responsible for a smash-and-grab burglary.

Roseville Motorsports was broken into on March 18, 2024, and suffered approximately $100,000 in property loss and damages.

A nine-month-long investigation led to arrests and charges of five Bay Area men, who police claim used stolen vehicles to carry out the crime.

“Definitely orchestrated and well-planned on their part,” said Roseville Motor Sports manager Colby Moore.

Security cameras caught the elaborate burglary on video nearly a year ago.

“I still remember getting that call that morning,” Moore said. “I’m getting goosebumps right now just thinking about it.”

Moore said his heart sank when he watched the surveillance video and saw the damage left behind from the burglary.

“We thought that we would never hear anything again from Rocklin PD,” he said. “It’s just one of those things, it doesn’t get solved.”

Police said they identified five of the six suspects responsible for the burglary.

Lt. Greg Jensen said it took months, but investigators didn’t give up.

“The attention to detail is really what led to a successful conclusion of this investigation,” said Jensen.

Police said six suspects used three stolen vehicles in the break-in.

First, they rammed a stolen car into the front doors, smashing the glass windows, then several suspects ran inside the store and stole six dirt bikes, loaded them into a stolen U-Haul and took off.

Moore said they tried to steal eight but left two behind in the parking lot. It all went down in three and a half minutes.

Customers sent social media videos to the store showing people riding what looked like the stolen bikes in San Francisco.

“We had the videos, and we’re like, ‘That’s our guys,’ because they were our bikes, the exact mix of the bikes that were stolen were in the group,” said Moore.

Police served 16 search warrants in the Bay Area investigating suspects’ homes and technology, such as cellphones and computers.

Investigators also linked DNA found on a burglary tool left behind in the store to one of the suspected thieves.

Moore said the business has also taken security steps to prevent another damaging burglary. They’ve added two bollards in front of the store to stop a car from getting in.

They also park a car right in front of the doors every night.

“It kind of spreads the word throughout all of Northern California that the police are on to them,” Moore said.

Jensen said officers recovered one stolen bike, sold on Facebook Marketplace and are still looking for the sixth suspect.

The five suspects, ages 18 to 28, pleaded not guilty to the charges of burglary and unlawful taking of vehicles in court yesterday and will be back for another hearing later this month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.