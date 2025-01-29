Detroit rapper Dank DeMoss sues Lyft, alleges driver refused ride due to her weight

By Walter Murphy

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Detroit rapper is suing rideshare company Lyft after a driver allegedly refused to give her a ride because of her weight.

Dajua Blanding, who goes by the stage name Dank DeMoss, says she was humiliated by her encounter. Her attorneys say the driver violated Michigan’s anti-discrimination laws, which include weight as a protected characteristic.

“I was like, is this really happening?” Blanding told CBS News Detroit. “I was hurt and embarrassed.”

Blanding, a self-described advocate for plus-size people, filmed the entire incident on her cellphone and posted it to social media. That post has now gone viral, reaching thousands of people.

Blanding said she posted it to raise awareness for an issue that she believes is not discussed enough.

“I’ve been in that same type of car many times and never had an issue,” said Blanding. “This was someone who was discriminating against me just because of my weight.”

A spokesperson for Lyft told CBS News Detroit that they can’t comment on pending litigations, but did give a written statement:

“Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.”

Blanding said she didn’t feel respect or kindness from the driver, but she’s glad her video resonates with other people who look like her.

“If I hadn’t stood up, who would?” Blanding said. “My hope is that all 50 states would add weight as a protection for people.”

