Pacific Palisades fire survivor thanks SF fire station for saving his home

By Kelsi Thorud

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A survivor of the Pacific Palisades fire was in San Francisco to give thanks to the fire station that protected his home from the blaze.

“Our whole block would have burned down if it weren’t for them,” said Eugene Kwok.

Eugene Kwok said it’s a miracle his home in Pacific Palisades is still standing and it’s all thanks to firefighters from San Francisco.

“They were saving the houses that were still burning and because they stopped it, and our houses were only 10 feet apart because they stopped it, the next house didn’t catch on fire,” said Kwok.

He said not only did the SF fire crew save several houses on his street, they also saved many people’s personal belongings from inside burning homes, putting a note in this car telling residents where they could find some of their things.

Once the fire was out and the crew started to leave, he made sure to take down their engine number.

“I saw the number on the fire truck and then it matches the station number,” said Kwok.

So, when he came to San Francisco this week to get some time away from the fires and see his mother, he knew he had to come visit the station that helped save his home.

“I really wanted to do this and that’s why I got in contact with SF Fire department and figured out a time to say thanks,” said Kwok.

That time was Friday afternoon.

The crew who actually saved his home is still down in LA County fighting fire, but Eugene got the chance to thank SFFD’s fire chief as well as other crew members from Station 25.

Kwok is still hoping though the crew who saved his home will see his thank you even from a few hundred miles away.

“Hopefully with you and other media they could get to see my thank you and I’m representing a whole block to thank them,” said Kwok.

