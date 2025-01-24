Felon arrested in one day due to law enforcement teamwork

By Sasha Lenninger

RIO RANCHO, New Mexico (KOAT) — A man wanted for an alleged shooting in Farmington was arrested one day later with the help of the Rio Rancho Police Department.

According to the Farmington Police Department, on Jan. 13, officers were called to the Encore Hotel for a shooting. Investigators said they found bullet holes in one of the hotel rooms and witnesses reported seeing a man with a rifle near a car outside of the room before the shooting.

The alleged suspect left the scene before officers arrived, but through the investigation, officers identified the alleged shooter as 45-year-old Talele Mika.

A criminal complaint filed in San Juan County charges Mika with two counts of aggravated assault, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.

Just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 14, Rio Rancho officers stopped a white GMC Yukon that investigators believed died in the shooting in Farmington.

The driver of the car was identified as Mika. Body camera video shared by RRPD shows officers asking Mika to exit the vehicle, with his hand up and walk back to officers.

After Mika was placed in handcuffs, officers found a rifle inside the vehicle and what they also believed to be a second firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found meth inside a clear bag, allegedly in Mika’s pocket.

Mika faces charges out of Sandoval County for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Target 7 discovered that Mika has at least nine prior felonies. A judge however released Mika from jail after this current arrest.

He is due in court on Feb. 19.

