Thirty sea turtles rescued from near-freezing Florida water during historic cold weather

Published 2:11 pm

By Zach Scott

    FLORIDA (WBBH) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued 30 sea turtles from freezing water in Gulf County.

Two FWC officers came to the rescue during the historic weather event in Florida, which brought six to eight inches of snow.

“Their hard work exemplifies the spirit and dedication to our mission to protect wildlife for their long-term success,” FWC said in a social media post

FWC said their officers are continuing to search and rescue cold-stunned sea turtles across the northwest coastlines.

If you see injured, distressed or dead sea turtles, please report it immediately to our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so that trained responders can assist.

