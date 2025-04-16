METRO Launches New Community Connector in The Heights: A Bold Step Toward Equitable, Clean Transit

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON — In a resounding move to bridge transit gaps and elevate neighborhood connectivity, METRO, in proud partnership with the City of Houston and Evolve Houston, officially launched its Community Connector service in The Heights on Monday, April 14, 2025. This launch isn’t just a ribbon-cutting — it’s a transformative moment in urban mobility, rooted in equity, clean energy innovation, and local empowerment.

The Community Connector is an on-demand, all-electric microtransit service designed to help residents connect with METRO’s fixed-route buses and rail or reach essential places that traditional transit might miss — like the local clinic, grocery store, or even a community center tucked away on a quiet street.

“This service enables METRO to connect people to places they need to travel safely and efficiently,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. “My administration has prioritized safe streets and transportation. Collaboration works, and we are optimistic about the future of mobility through thoughtful planning and strong partnerships.”

Accessible via the Ride Circuit App, the new Heights Connector operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and delivers flexible rides to and from designated zones within the neighborhood. This marks another bold leap forward in METRO’s METRONow initiative — a sweeping mobility plan focused on ensuring all communities have access to safe, clean, reliable, and convenient transit.

“This new service is already transforming transit and people’s lives by providing direct access to buses and trains — and ultimately meets essential needs like attending wellness appointments or getting to the grocery store,” said METRO Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock, a staunch advocate for people-first transit innovation.

The Heights Joins a Growing Network

The Heights becomes the latest community to enjoy this service, joining Downtown Houston, Second Ward, and Third Ward — neighborhoods where the Community Connector has already proven a game-changer in reducing transportation barriers.

To learn more about how to use the Community Connector or to schedule a ride, visit: 🔗 METRO Community Connector Official Page

Why This Matters to You, Houston

At Houston Style Magazine, we believe public transportation is more than a ride — it’s a right. METRO’s commitment to sustainable, accessible solutions like the Community Connector reflects Houston’s broader push toward inclusive infrastructure and economic mobility.

So whether you’re a Heights resident looking for a greener commute, or a caregiver needing a reliable ride to health appointments — this service is for you. Let’s continue to support solutions that move all of Houston forward.

📍Stay plugged into METRO’s full transit evolution at METRONow

