County votes to dedicate I-95 stretch to fallen trooper

By Vanessa Laurent

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A portion of I-95 in St. Lucie County could soon honor the memory of fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

County leaders officially approved a resolution last night to rename a five-mile stretch of I-95 near Crosstown Parkway as Trooper Zachary Fink Memorial Highway. The designation marks the area where Trooper Fink tragically lost his life in a collision with a semi-truck.

According to investigators, Trooper Fink was pursuing a suspect driving the wrong way on the interstate when he drove into the path of the truck. The crash claimed the lives of both Trooper Fink and the truck driver.

The memorial serves as a tribute to Trooper Fink’s bravery and dedication to protecting the community.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, memorial roadway designations are done by the state legislature after recommendations from groups or local governments. It’s unclear when the legislature could approve this designation.

