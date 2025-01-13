Item resembling noose found on employee’s desk in city hall

By WPVI Digital Staff

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police are investigating after a small item resembling a noose was found on an employee’s desk inside Allentown City Hall.

Officers were notified about the incident at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Allentown police say the incident remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Mayor Matt Tuerk says he can’t comment on ongoing investigations, but says that he’s committed to a thorough investigation into this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Allentown police at 610-437-7721 or anonymously at TIP411.

