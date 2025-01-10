Wives share concerns about conditions at federal penitentiary

By Matt Flener

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KMBC) — Two wives want to share how their husbands and other inmates are being treated inside the penitentiary and camp Federal Correctional Institution Leavenworth.

They spoke to KMBC 9 Investigates about conditions inside for their husbands, on a condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

They say inmates are facing cold temperatures after this weekend’s blizzard, rat and mice droppings near food, and sewage backups.

“The other day, they said the pipes are froze,” said a wife, whose husband has visited several penitentiaries before Leavenworth. “People’s rooms are flooding, because of the pipes backing up.”

It’s just one of several concerns at the Federal Correctional Institution Leavenworth after this weekend’s blizzard.

“You go into the dining hall and it smells like death,” she said. “He says the other day, something told him to look up. He looked up and it’s one of those ceilings that is leveled down, and there was dead birds in there.”

Last year, KMBC 9 Investigates reported about lockdowns at the penitentiary that lasted for weeks after federal officials say a gun was in the facility.

Prisoners were reportedly forced to defecate in bags and received food they said was not healthy.

Another wife who spoke to KMBC 9 Investigates said her husband sees sewage backing up into his cell in the FCI Leavenworth prison camp. He also had concerns about heat after this weekend’s blizzard.

“He said that they’re sleeping in their jackets, they’re wearing all the clothes that they have,” she said. “Something needs to be done.”

KMBC is still seeking answers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons as of Thursday about these concerns.

