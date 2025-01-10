Judge grants supervised release for Wisconsin Slender Man stabber Morgan Geyser

By Amy Fleury, Sam Schmitz, Nick Bohr

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Waukesha County judge granted an early release Thursday to Morgan Geyser, one of the two participants in the Waukesha Slender Man stabbing in May 2014.

Geyser, then 12 years old, along with Anissa Weier, stabbed their friend Payton Leutner 19 times in David’s Park, nearly killing her.

Geyser, now 22, was found not guilty by reason of mental disease in 2018 and was originally committed to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute to a maximum of 40 years of state mental health supervision.

Thursday’s court hearing involved testimony from three doctors who have examined Geyser. This time, one of the examining doctors changed her stance and now supports Geyser’s release.

“It’s the state’s position that this offense alone is enough to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that there’s a substantial risk here to others and to herself,” said prosecutor Ted Szczupakiewicz.

But Judge Michael Bohren said he didn’t believe he should keep her at Winnebago, given the opinions of the doctors who know her best.

This marked Geyser’s second attempt within a year to be released. Her previous request was denied by a judge who cited her as a significant threat.

Weier was granted conditional release in September 2021 to live with her father, but she remains under state supervision.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will have 60 days to develop a release plan, likely to include a stay at a halfway house with close supervision. Any plan will require the judge’s approval.

Geyser remains under state mental health supervision until 2058, so she could be recommitted to Winnebago of her release doesn’t go well.

“I think the community will understand if they think about it deeply,” said Geyser’s defense attorney Anthony Cotton, who noted that he is was born in raised in Waukesha. “This is a very good judge whose been involved in the case the whole time so he’s certainly no pushover and nobody who is going to do something just for the sake of doing it.”

“I knew Morgan before I even had my second child. I’ve watched the progress. I think that it was a long time coming. I think she’s going to be a good person in the community. I think she’s going to thrive.”

None of Leutner’s family were in court for the hearing, but some joined via Zoom. They didn’t comment during the hearing.

The attorney for the Leutner family told WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr they will not be releasing a statement.

