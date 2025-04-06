Struttin’ Into Brilliance: HAUL Guild’s Spring Fling Brunch & Fashion Show Unites Houston for a Powerful Purpose

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready, Houston! The runway is heating up with a purpose. On Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Houston Area Urban League Guild (HAUL Guild) is serving up a fabulous fusion of fashion, music, empowerment, and social impact at the legendary Rockefellers Houston. Their much-anticipated annual Spring Fling: Struttin’ Into New Possibilities Brunch & Fashion Show isn’t just an event—it’s a movement. Backed by powerhouse sponsors like H-E-B and Dexterity Talent Company, this dazzling affair is more than a stylish showcase. It’s a heart-filled fundraiser supporting the Houston Area Urban League’s mission to advance economic equity, social justice, and civic engagement throughout Greater Houston—especially for underserved communities.

Who’s Gracing the Stage? Expect star-studded vibes with guest MC Arrington Foster—yes, that Arrington Foster from BET+’s hit series Carl Weber’s The Family Business. Live entertainment? Check! R&B crooner 3J is set to serenade the crowd, and DJ Stevie Ray will be spinning beats as fierce as the fashion. Speaking of fashion, prepare to be wowed by cutting-edge collections from visionary designers LUSID, Hanah Ghartey, and Robert Lee, all known for their unique, culture-driven aesthetics.

Why This Event Matters Underneath the glam and glitz lies a powerful cause. The HAUL Guild’s Spring Fling is more than a celebration—it’s a vital lifeline for programs that uplift communities across Houston. From youth development and housing assistance to entrepreneurship, health equity, workforce training, and social justice advocacy, HAUL’s work transforms lives every day. Now more than ever, as economic disparities widen and civic awareness is tested, HAUL’s legacy—rooted in over 55 years of service—shines as a beacon of progress. Proceeds from the Spring Fling will directly fund initiatives designed to eliminate disparities and empower African Americans and marginalized populations toward financial independence and upward mobility. When and Where 📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025 🕚 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 📍 Rockefellers Houston, 3620 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007

Want to Join the Movement? Visit the HAUL Guild Website or contact organizers at media@haulguild.net or fdevelopment@haulguild.net for ticket and sponsorship information. Houston Style Magazine readers don’t wait—Houston’s fashion-forward philanthropists will be there in full force.

