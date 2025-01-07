Woman accused of setting fire to house with kids inside

By KTBS Staff

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Natchitoches Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly admitting to setting fire to a house with multiple children inside. The state Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Aladrain Daniels, 26, on Tuesday on six counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson. Daniels admitted her role in the fire, according to a news release from the fire marshal’s office. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on New Year’s Even in the 100 block of Rex Waterwell Road. Natchitoches Fire District No. 6 firefighters responded but learned a fire that was set on the front porch was extinguished by a sheriff’s deputy before they arrived. A young mother and her five children — all younger than 13 and including an infant — were unharmed. Daniels, a neighbor, was identified as the suspect. Fire marshal investigators said Daniels had been at the house several times earlier in the day acting erratically. Daniels is held in the LaSalle Correctional Center in Natchitoches.

