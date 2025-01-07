Task force recommends decriminalization of magic mushrooms

By Jason Rantala

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A task force is recommending the decriminalization of magic mushrooms.

A nearly 200-page report from the Minnesota Psychedelic Medicine Task Force said psilocybin mushrooms show evidence they may improve mental health.

Logan Fleischman co-owns Wonderland Mushroom Dispensary in St. Paul, a shop specializing in mushroom-infused gummies and drinks that tout supposed real-life health benefits.

“We’re not saying that this certainly will give you energy or will give you focus, but for some people, it does help,” Fleischman said.

Fleischman does not sell “magic mushrooms,” also known as psilocybin mushrooms, that cause hallucinations and are still illegal.

However, news of a state task force report that lays out potential health benefits gives Fleischman hope.

“Really helping combat things like depression, anxiety, PTSD,” Fleischman said.

By a two-thirds supermajority, members of the Psychedelic Medicine Task Force are recommending the Minnesota Legislature create a state-regulated clinical program for the therapeutic administration of psilocybin-containing mushrooms, while removing criminal penalties for their use, and allocating for more funding for research on psychedelics, like psilocybin mushrooms.

The task force also looked at a clinical program for synthetic drugs like MDMA and LSD, but that didn’t garner enough support. There also was not enough support for a recreational market for magic mushrooms.

“The report itself is meant to be a long-term resource for the state,” said Jessica Nielson, chair of the task force. “We do need someone in the legislature to actually introduce the bill and move it through the system.”

Minnesota Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, a member of the task force, is optimistic.

“If we can get a true environment to have some research done and find an effective way to administer it, and we have the resources to do it here, then I would be all for moving it forward,” Koran said.

