Louisville initiative expands childcare access for refugee, immigrant families

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Childcare has become more accessible for refugee and immigrant families in Louisville, thanks to the “Strengthening the Village Childcare Project.”

This groundbreaking initiative, launched by the Mayor’s Office for Women alongside the Office for Immigrant Affairs, the Office of Early Childhood, Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C), and See Forward Ministries, empowers women to open their own family childcare businesses.

On Monday, Mwajuma Msafiri, an East African refugee and key participant in the project, was recognized by the Office for Women for her outstanding leadership. Overcoming language and educational barriers, Msafiri now runs one of the first African-led family childcare homes in the city.

“I treat them like my own kids because I love them,” she said.

The home-based childcare centers provide intimate, high-quality care for smaller groups of children. This year, Msafiri’s home became a licensed facility to provide childcare for between six and 10 kids.

“They cook for them, just the same food that they eat at their house, so there’s not like, any surprises for them,” explained Eunice Mukaz, See Forward Ministries program manager. She said the goal of turning a home into a childcare center is to provide a comfortable environment for children.

Since the project launched in 2023, 18 family childcare homes have opened in the Metro, with four more underway.

“The strengthening the village project is about really helping women and anyone who wants to open up homes go up that career ladder,” Office for Women director Gretchen Hunt said.

She described it as a path for refugee and immigrant families to make a living, indicating they can earn more money from families and the federal government as they move up the ranks in the childcare business.

The initiative, part of Mayor Craig Greenberg’s pathway to universal pre-K, aims to broaden accessibility and empower women economically through the childcare industry.

