2-year-old boy shot, critically wounded on Chicago’s West Side

By Sara Machi, Rebecca McCann

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A 2-year-old boy was fighting for his life Thursday night after being shot and wounded in a home in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said at 4:05 p.m. this day after Christmas, the toddler was inside an apartment in a multi-family building in the 3800 block of West 14th Street, near Avers Avenue—when he was shot multiple times in his lower body.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said. CBS News Chicago has learned the boy was in surgery late Thursday night.

Following the shooting, officers used flashlights to check around the exterior walls. Detectives were seen combing through a downstairs unit, collecting evidence, and taking a person of interest into custody.

A weapon was also recovered on the scene, police said.

One man told reporters he has been in the building for the past year, and over the last few weeks, he has noticed quarrels escalating in one of the units. He is now concerned such a young child was injured.

Tensions were high while CBS News Chicago was on the scene after the shooting. Some bystanders were seen quarreling with a person who seemed to be live-streaming the police presence, trying to knock the phone from his hand before police got involved in breaking up the confrontation.

Officers went on to expand their perimeter as they prepared to photograph the scene.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating late Thursday. There was no word late Thursday on whether the person in custody would be charged.

