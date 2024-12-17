‘A light in the darkness’: Theology historian explains background, popularity of Moravian Star

By Jackie Pascale

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Most people don’t look back on their math projects too fondly. But one assignment has had a global impact for centuries.

The Moravian star originated in Germany in the 1830s as a geometry exercise for boys at a Moravian boarding school. They were tasked with creating a star with 26 points, all of equal length.

“They had to figure out how many square points, how many angular points, and then they would assemble them just before they go home for their Christmas break,” said Craig Atwood, associate pastor of Home Moravian Church and former professor and theologian. “Of course, parents are always proud of what their children do, so they would hang the stars.”

The tradition spread from the Herrnhuter region to other communities. The “Herrnhuter star” became so in-demand the local church transformed into a star factory. Missionaries and traveling Moravians brought them back to America in the early 20th century.

“You would have to bring the disassembled star back,” Atwood said. “In the early days, it was kind of a family craft project you would do.”

The invention of electricity made the stars shine even brighter across the world, attracting people of all faiths and backgrounds to piece them together and hang them around the Christmas holiday.

Moravians hang the star at the start of Advent, four Sundays before Christmas, through January 6, which is “epiphany,” or the time of the coming of the Magi. It represents the Star of Bethlehem that led the Wise Men to Jesus, but also a light during the darkest time of the year, according to Jacob Chilton of Old Salem.

“They offer a sense of warmth,” Chilton said. “It’s a small comfort that we can find between the historical context and the modern context. All of it, it gives me something I can smile about.”

The Moravian star can come in many sizes, ranging from 6 to more than 100 points. The standard is the same set by the professor hundreds of years ago, though, with 26 total points. Sometimes, the stars vary in color, which is more popular in Europe. The biggest parameter is that the points are all equal in length, representing the Moravians’ belief in equality.

The Moravian star is the official Christmas street decoration in Winston-Salem, differing even from other cities and towns with large Moravian populations. Atwood said this makes the Triad unique.

“It’s a little sense of pride that my city is so beautiful around Christmas,” Atwood said. “And that it honors Moravian roots. You don’t have to be a Moravian to enjoy the Moravian star.”

