Police intensify search for missing father and daughter last seen December 3

By Zola Sigmon

Click here for updates on this story

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Fletcher Police Department (FPD) continues its search for a missing father and daughter.

According to a Dec. 12 release, Michael Anthony Shope, 41, and his daughter, Altani “Ali” Dotsikas, 9, were last seen on Dec. 3 at the Budget Motel in Fletcher.

The initial release described Micahel Shope as a white male standing approximately 5 foot 9 inches, weighing 170 pounds and bald with blue eyes. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

His daughter, Ali, is described as a white female standing approximately 4 foot 2 inches, weighing 90 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and has special needs.

In an email to News 13 on Dec. 13, FPD Chief Dan Terry wrote that the department is concerned for the safety of the two, as Michael Shope appears to be experiencing a mental health crisis and has disconnected his cell phone.

“The circumstances of them just disappearing, breaking contact with those they usually interact with, and having questionable means/resources of caring for themselves, leads us to the point where we want to find them to ensure they are ok and appropriately cared for,” the department wrote.

Terry wrote it is believed that the father and daughter are possibly traveling through Greenville, S.C. and Atlanta, G.A. areas.

The FPD said that the department was not aware of a custody battle between the child’s parents, and no Amber alert was issued as the circumstances of her disappearance don’t qualify as an alert as the father is the child’s guardian.

“We want to be careful not to infer that the father has done anything wrong because we have no evidence to support that,” the department wrote.

The father and daughter pair have not been seen or heard from since Dec. 3, and it is asked that anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Michael Shope and Altani “Ali” Dotsikas should contact the FPD immediately.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.