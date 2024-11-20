ODOC correctional officer arrested in connection with contraband smuggling operation

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

STRINGTOWN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma Department of Corrections correctional officer was recently arrested in connection with a contraband smuggling operation.

Agents with the Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General conducted an investigation after a contraband drop at the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Springtown in August. The investigation led to evidence implicating a correctional officer in facilitating the introduction of contraband into the prison, according to ODOC officials.

Law enforcement arrested the correctional officer, identified as Glenda Page, when she reported for work on Nov. 15. She admitted to her involvement in the operation, according to a news release.

Agents executed a search warrant at Page’s home, where they seized several items, including electronic devices, packaging materials and suspected drugs. Authorities said the contraband brought into the correctional center during multiple drops included narcotics, tobacco, vapes, cellular devices and other items.

Page was booked into the Atoka County Jail. She faces several charges, including bringing or possessing contraband in a penal institution, conspiracy, and using money services for unlawful acts.

The ODOC said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.