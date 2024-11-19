Celebrating AAMA’s Estrella Gala 2024: Empowering Lives and Honoring Excellence

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — A night of inspiration, celebration, and community empowerment came alive at AAMA’s Estrella Gala 2024. Hosted at the elegant Junior League of Houston on November 16th, the event brought together leaders, alumni, and supporters, all united in their shared commitment to transforming lives. With a dazzling lineup of honorees, heartfelt speeches, and uplifting entertainment, the gala embodied the essence of AAMA’s mission to uplift and empower the Latino community.

A Star Among Stars: Honoring Elvia Quintanilla

This year marked the historic presentation of the inaugural AAMA Estrella Award, bestowed upon the remarkable Elvia Quintanilla, founder of the Texas Technical Trade School. A tireless advocate for education and community growth, Quintanilla’s contributions have left an indelible mark on AAMA students and the wider Houston community. Her leadership, passion, and dedication serve as an enduring beacon of hope and progress, inspiring countless individuals to dream bigger and achieve more.

The Heart and Soul of the Gala

Guiding this impactful evening was a stellar gala committee, led by chair Anjelica Cazares, an AAMA George I. Sanchez graduate and founder of the Latina Leadership Podcast. She was joined by co-chairs Mary Ann Garcia of Raices Unidas, Ilsa Garcia, President of NHPO, and Monica Vallejo of AAMA. Together, these dedicated leaders orchestrated an unforgettable event, ensuring every moment celebrated the power of community and the transformative work of AAMA.

A Night of Laughter and Reflection

The evening reached new heights of inspiration with the keynote address by renowned actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo. With her signature wit and charm, Alonzo shared a deeply moving and hilarious account of her journey, underscoring the importance of perseverance and community support in overcoming life’s challenges. Her words resonated with the audience, igniting laughter, tears, and applause.

Fueling Dreams Through Soccer

AAMA’s impact extends far beyond the gala stage. The evening also celebrated a significant milestone: the launch of an after-school soccer program, funded by the Houston Sports Authority through proceeds from the El Clásico Fundraiser. This program not only fosters athleticism but also provides a safe, nurturing environment where students can develop teamwork, discipline, and confidence.

An Evening of Music and Unity

The musical ambiance was masterfully curated by ROCO Entertainment, filling the venue with vibrant melodies that perfectly complemented the celebratory mood. Attendees enjoyed an evening of dancing, dining, and connection, all while supporting AAMA’s vital programs and initiatives.

A Call to Action

As Kara Willis of CW39 reminded us during her interview with gala co-chairs Mary Ann Garcia and Ilsa Garcia, the Estrella Gala is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a lifeline for AAMA’s transformative programs. These initiatives provide essential services and opportunities that empower the Latino community to thrive.

Houston Style Magazine readers, the support of donors, attendees, and partners fuels AAMA’s mission to transform lives through education, advocacy, and workforce development. With events like the Estrella Gala, we’re reminded that when we come together, we can make a lasting difference.

Join the Movement

AAMA’s work continues beyond the gala. To learn more about their mission or to get involved, visit their website. Together, we can build a brighter future, one empowered life at a time.

