Police confirm human head found on beach belongs to missing swimmer

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida (WSVN) — Authorities have confirmed that the human head discovered on a Key Biscayne beach belongs to 19-year-old Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr., the swimmer who went missing off South Pointe Drive over the weekend.

After the swimmer was reported missing around 6 p.m., Saturday, a large-scale, three-hour search was conducted by Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Despite the extensive search, the swimmer was not found, and the case was entered into the missing persons database.

On Tuesday, a human head was discovered behind Ocean Sound Key Colony, located at 251 Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne.

Miami Beach Police were notified by Miami-Dade Police, and an investigation was immediately launched.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner confirmed on Friday that the remains belonged to Castaneda.

“The Miami Beach Police Department extends prayers and condolences to the family,” police said in a statement. “Our victim advocates will continue to provide support to the family during this time.”

“It’s a very sad day for the family involved and for the whole community,” said one man. “It’s a very sad situation.”

7News spoke to Castaneda’s family a few days after he went missing in the water.

“He was a great kid; he was very pure,” said Chloe Castaneda, Victor’s older sister. “I was very proud of him, and he was a pure bundle of joy. He was a goofball. He was so selfless.”

“It’s crushing,” said William Espinosa, Victor’s uncle. “He’s only 19 years old. You know what I mean? Nobody deserves this.”

Castaneda’s family on Friday called him a hero because, they said, he saved his 17-year-old sister, who was also in the water with him.

“I do know that my little brother was in the water with my little sister, and he saved her life, and he is a hero,” said Chloe. “He is a hero, and we’re… he is a hero.”

As of Friday night, investigators have not released a cause of yet.

