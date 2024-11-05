Michigan werewolf “I voted” election stickers being sold on eBay

By Nick Lentz

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WWJ) — Voters in Michigan are looking to make some money off the state’s new “I voted” stickers.

This year, the state created a contest to create new designs for the stickers voters receive after turning in their ballots. Nine different stickers, designed by residents of all ages, will be given to voters.

One of the designs, depicting a werewolf, appears to be a popular selling item on the online marketplace eBay. The sticker, created by Grosse Point middle school student Jane Hynous, is being posted for sale by dozens of eBay members.

On Tuesday afternoon, prices for the sticker were ranging from as low as around $3 to as high as $500.

Hynous was featured on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”.

“The founding fathers should, frankly, be ashamed they didn’t ensure voting came with complimentary werewolf swag,” Oliver said during the segment.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m. local time, you have the right to cast your vote.

Click the link below for a look at what’s on the ballot in Michigan:

cbsnews.com/detroit/news/michigan-ballot-2024-election

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.