Lodi man fatally stabbed during fight; police arrest 2 suspects

By Jose Fabian

LODI, California (KOVR) — Lodi police said one person was killed after a fight broke out Saturday afternoon.

A fight involving three people happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of West Century Boulevard.

Police said that before they arrived a 29-year-old was taken to the hospital by a family member. The victim was identified as Albert Bustamante of Lodi.

Bustamante was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, two people were arrested in connection to the fight. Police identified them as 30-year-old Juan Suarez and 35-year-old David Flores, both of Lodi.

Suarez was arrested on suspicion of homicide, and Flores was arrested on suspicion of homicide and being an accessory.

Police are still investigating what led to the deadly fight, but said there are no other suspects at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-369-2746.

