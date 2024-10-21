Aaron Sorkin, Wallis Annenberg among recipients of National Humanities Medals

By Rebekah Ludman

Click here for updates on this story

10/21/24 (LAPost.com) — Writer and director Aaron Sorkin, actor LeVar Burton, philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, and the late chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain are among recipients of National Humanities Medals who will be honored at the White House Monday.

This honor is presented to people and organizations “whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources,” according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“The National Humanities Medal recipients have enriched our world through writing that moves and inspires us; scholarship that enlarges our understanding of the past; and through their dedication to educating, informing, and giving voice to communities and histories often overlooked,” NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe said in a statement. “I am proud to join President Biden in recognizing these distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions to our nation’s cultural life.”

They will be honored in a private reception that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to attend. A total of 19 recipients are expected to be presented with the distinguished honor.

Those recipients are:

— Wallis Annenberg, philanthropist;

— Appalshop, community arts and programming center;

— Joy Harjo, poet;

— Robin Harris, principal and educator;

— Juan Felipe Herrera, writer;

— Robert Martin, administrator in Indigenous higher education;

— Jon Meacham, writer and historian;

— Ruth J. Simmons, academic administrator in higher education;

— Pauline Yu, scholar of Chinese literature;

— Anthony Bourdain (posthumous), chef and author;

— LeVar Burton, actor and literacy advocate;

— Roz Chast, cartoonist and author;

— Nicolás Kanellos, scholar and publisher of Hispanic literature;

— Robin Wall Kimmerer, scholar and author;

— Mellon Foundation, philanthropic organization;

— Dawn Porter, filmmaker;

— Aaron Sorkin, playwright, screenwriter, and director;

— Darren Walker, social justice philanthropist; and

— Rosita Worl, anthropologist and cultural leader.

“Since assuming chairmanship, Annenberg’s robust philanthropy has impacted more than 2,800 nonprofits and other organizations and special projects, including training for nonprofit leaders. She has catalyzed an array of interventions and projects that reflect the Annenberg Foundation’s core values of community, compassion, diversity, and fairness,” the Annenberg Foundation said in a statement recognizing Wallis Annenberg’s inclusion on the honorees list.

In addition to the National Humanities Medals, the 2022 and 2023 National Medals of Arts will be presented during Monday’s reception at the White House. Among the recipients of the National Medals of Arts are Missy Elliott, Idina Menzel, Queen Latifah and Steven Spielberg.

Since the honor was created in 1996, a total of 225 National Humanities Medals has been presented.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620