Plane crashes on Catalina Island, killing 5 on board

By Matthew Rodriguez and Julie Sharp

CATALINA ISLAND, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A twin-engine Beechcraft 95 airplane crashed on Catalina Island around 8 p.m. Tuesday, killing all five people on board.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed shortly after it departed from the Catalina Airport in Avalon.

The Avalon Sheriff’s Station received a 911 SOS notification at the same time from a cellular device, stating the user’s cell phone had been involved in a collision, with people possibly hurt, and provided GPS coordinates for crews to respond.

The wreckage of the plane was found about one mile west of Catalina Airport, where five deceased adults were also found.

Records show the aircraft took off to Catalina from the Santa Monica Airport earlier in the day, around 5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports there were no dense fog advisories at the time. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Due to the rough, steep terrain, the scene is being secured until the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Services Detail members arrive.

