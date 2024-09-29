2 arrested in vandalism of abandoned Hollywood Hills mansion covered in graffiti

By Mika Edwards

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the vandalism of one of two abandoned Hollywood Hills mansions that have been covered in graffiti, Los Angeles police said on Thursday.

Jacob Smith, 35, and Thomia Fagan, 19, were arrested Wednesday by LAPD officers assigned to a special detail near the home on Mulholland Drive because vandals were defacing property with graffiti, LAPD said in a statement.

Smith was booked on suspicion of vandalism and Fagan was booked on suspicion of a firearm in a vehicle, according to police. Both are being held without bail.

Los Angeles police say responded to a call that two people had just damaged the property with spray paint and fled in a white Mercedes Benz sedan. Officers were able to find the suspects quickly and took them into custody.

“The officers’ investigation revealed that both suspects had entered the private property and utilized spray paint to deface the property,” the LAPD statement said. “Officers recovered several spray paint cans and a loaded unregistered firearm in one of the suspect’s purse.”

The home on Mulholland Drive, along with another in the area, are owned by John Middleton, whose father owns the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. Middleton also reportedly owns an abandoned mansion on Sunset Plaza Drive, which squatters have also overrun.

Previously city leaders and the Department of Building and Safety said they are trying to drain the pool, paint the house, and somehow fix the fence. The city said the owner defaulted on property taxes for several years. Councilmember Nithya Raman’s office said the city’s orders have been ignored, and a lien has been issued against the house.

“This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community,” Raman stated. “Irresponsible property owners like the one at 7571 Mulholland Drive must take accountability for their property or face action from the city.”

Most of the graffiti had been covered over by Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call LAPD at 818-754-8410 or Crime Stoppers at 877-222-TIPS.

