Cape Lejeune Marines charged with rape in Surf City

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SURF CITY, North Carolina (WRAL) — Two Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune face charges of first-degree rape in Surf City.

Ted Arthur Davis, 23, is charged with first-degree forcible rape, felony conspiracy and providing alcohol to a person under 21.

Rylie Tate Petrosky, 20, is charged with first-degree forcible rape and felony conspiracy.

According to the Surf City Police Department, the men knew the victim, who is receiving support.

Both were jailed with no bond. A bond hearing was scheduled for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective C. Strickland at 910-328-7711 or cstrickland@surfcitync.gov.

Surf City Police Chief Phil Voorheess released the following statement:

“We take these charges extremely seriously and remain dedicated to seeing that justice is served. Our department, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, worked swiftly to conduct a thorough investigation, bring appropriate charges, and ensure the safety of our community.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.