Long Island Haitians blast Donald Trump’s “despicable” comments on immigrants eating pets

By Carolyn Gusoff

Click here for updates on this story

ELMONT, New York (WCBS) — The fallout from Tuesday night’s presidential debate continues on Long Island.

Remarks made by former President Donald Trump about migrants eating cats, dogs and other pets are sparking outrage across the Haitian community.

The unproven claims were spread on social media by Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, and then amplified in a jaw-dropping moment during the debate.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating … they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country. And it’s a shame,” Trump said.

The rumors have been debunked by Springfield Mayor Rob Rue and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“We wish to clarify that we have not been able to verify any credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” Rue said.

But that didn’t stop Vance from doubling down and saying the campaign has received such reports.

“First of all, city officials have not said it’s not true, they’ve said they don’t have all the evidence…. We’ve heard from a number of constituents on the ground … both firsthand and secondhand reports, saying this stuff is happening, so they very clearly…think that it is happening. And I think that it’s important for journalists to actually get on the ground and uncover this for themselves when you have a lot of people saying, ‘My pets are being abducted’ or ‘Geese at the city pond are being abducted and slaughtered right in front of us,'” Vance told CNN following the debate.

Springfield has seen a 20% population boom of 12,000-15,000 thousand Haitians, who have fled violence, come to the U.S. legally.

“It’s despicable and dangerous” The unproven claims launched a bumper crop of memes on social media, but Haitian-Americans said at a rally Thursday in Elmont they aren’t laughing. They are calling them a dangerous stereotype of hard-working immigrants that are spreading fear in the community.

“Depicting Haitian immigrants as those who are consuming, eating pets, dogs are not only false, they are racist,” Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages said.

“It’s despicable and dangerous,” fellow Legislator Siela Bynoe said.

“I have a pet. I love my country and you sit there and say this is what my country, my American country, has become? It’s embarrassing,” added Mimi Pierre Johnson, of the group Haitian American Family of Long Island.

Haitian-Americans say enough with the misinformation.

“What the children will go through, name calling, being bullied in school,” one person said.

“We will not accept from a past president who did no research, constantly tells lies,” said Joseph Varon of West Hempstead.

“Show us the proof because there is no proof,” Solages said.

Those gathered Thursday plan to rally again when Trump holds a campaign event next week in Uniondale and are calling on elected leaders to denounce the dangerous spread of misinformation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.