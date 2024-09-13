Indianapolis hopes to become ‘women’s sports capital of the world’ by 2050

By Taj Simmons

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indiana Fever are one of the hottest tickets in sports, fueled by the arrival of rookie sharpshooter Caitlin Clark.

Indiana Sports Corp believes women’s sports can continue to boost the Indianapolis economy long after Clark retires.

Indiana Sports Corp released its Vision 2050 plan this week, which includes making Indianapolis the “women’s sports capital of the world” by the year 2050.

“Women’s sports is not just a moment, it is a movement,” said Sarah Myer of Indiana Sports Corp. “Indianapolis has supported women’s sports for a long time. We will host our 26th Big 10 women’s basketball tournament in 2025. We’re really looking to the future.”

The Fever announced Thursday it broke the WNBA’s single-season attendance record with two home games left in the regular season. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will also host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

A new women’s professional sports team is already coming to central Indiana. The Indy Ignite will join the Pro Volleyball Federation in the 2025 season and play in the brand-new Fishers Event Center.

“To see this generation and generations to come of girls and female athletes seeing this as the status quo will be incredible,” said Mary Kay Huse of Indy Ignite.

Myer said the Sports Corp is continuing to push city and state leaders to embrace and attract women’s sports events in the future.

She mentioned the Indiana Sports Corp had conversations with other professional sports leagues, but did not go into further detail.

“Sports plays a huge part in really introducing people to our city and our state,” Myer said. “What else can we do to support that statewide push and see more teams?”

