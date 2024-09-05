Woodbine community rallies to help pick up food after only grocery store goes up in flames

By Aaron Hegarty

WOODBINE, Iowa (KETV) — The family-run Food Land grocery store has stood where it is now in downtown Woodbine, Iowa, for 57 years.

But two weeks ago, fire engulfed the town’s only grocery store. It took several hours for the volunteer fire departments to put out the flames.

It’s made it more difficult for some to put food on the table. Now the closest grocery stores are in Dunlap and Logan.

“We’re left with the Dollar General,” said Forrest Johnson, who is unable to drive because of his eyesight. “They have a few of the grocery options, but not too many.”

But he saw a flyer offering help inside his apartment building, including two numbers to call. One of the numbers is for Beth Fouts.

“It’s been a real feel-good thing to do,” Fouts said. “That you’re helping somebody in need because a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk is ten miles away right now.”

She called about 30 people to help find volunteers.

“Not a one of them said no,” she said.

Even if someone has the ability to drive out of town, they’re happy to help.

“It gives them that 20, 30 minutes back in their day to spend it with their family, which is really what’s important,” Fouts said.

Food Land told KETV Tuesday that the store will reopen.

“There was never a question of if we were going to reopen,” said John Corbett, who is heading up the restoration efforts for Food Land. “It was always when.”

Corbett said they’re waiting on word on whether the structure will be strong enough to remain. If so, he said they’ve set an “ambitious” goal of opening by the end of October.

“The timeline is aggressive,” he said. “But the community deserves nothing less. As a result of all equipment and shelving having to be replaced, that timeline depends highly on the production time of fixtures and equipment.”

If not, he says it would be next year. The company expects to learn more after their insurance company visits for a more detailed look at the damage this week.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Corbett said.

“This is kind of a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said.

