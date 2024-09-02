New details released after fatal bus crash

By Kennedi Cooper

WARREN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — New developments have emerged after NTSB Investigators from Washington hit the ground running Sunday to investigate the scene of the fatal bus crash that killed seven people and injured dozens more east of Vicksburg.

NTSB board member Todd Inman said the left tire of the charter bus carrying 43 passengers failed, causing it to wreck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the names of the victims, who are all from Mexico:

61-year-old Miguel Arriaga

32-year-old Victor A. Garcia

31-year-old Moises A. Garcia

8-year-old Kain Gutierrez

16-year-old Perla Gutierrez

63-year-old Elia Guzman

16-year-old Angelica Palomino

“The trip originated in Atlanta, Georgia, and its next planned destination was Dallas, Texas,” Inman said.

The bus is registered to Regiomontanos Autobuses out of Mexico.

During their time here, NTSB will analyze the facts, determine the probable cause, and release a report on those determinations.

“They are currently collecting evidence for our laboratories in D.C for a thorough analysis. Today, some of our teams were able to begin inspection of the motor coach, and among others, we will be posting some images and videos on our social media channels,” Inman said.

Inman said they will stay at least another week.

The final report of the accident will be released in 12 to 24 months.

