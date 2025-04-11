Crumbling wall in park causing concerns for drivers

By Matt Flener

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — You may drive right by it every day. A crumbling wall along East Gregory Boulevard near Lakeside Drive in Swope Park is causing big concerns for drivers.

Charlie Smith has seen the failing wall along Lake of the Woods near the Swope Park Golf Course.

It’s a busy stretch of road, and Smith finally saw enough.

“What’s under that rock holding it up?” Smith said.

Smith sees too many cars go by every day.

She called KMBC 9 Investigates to get answers.

“Even if it crashed just a little bit, somebody’s going to get hurt, or a car’s going to get wrecked, or something, and I wouldn’t be able to live with myself, that I didn’t report it to somebody,” Smith said.

KMBC 9 Investigates contacted city officials.

A city spokeswoman said a contractor will start next week to fix the problem.

It will wrap up in about three weeks.

Smith was grateful for the answers.

“We just need to take the time and do what needs to be done,” she said.

KMBC 9 Investigates got answers after a news tip on this story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.