Firefighter arrested at fire station, accused of sexual assault

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento firefighter was arrested while on duty on Wednesday, the Sacramento Fire Department confirmed.

El Dorado County jail records show the firefighter, identified as Adam Blankenship, was arrested at Sacramento Fire Department Station 12.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the charges against Blankenship include illegal recording without consent, digital penetration by force, digital penetration without the ability to consent, attempted rape, sexual battery and continuous molestation of a child under 14 years.

Officials said the investigation of sexual assault allegations against Blankenship began in March, involving multiple counties.

Sacramento Fire did not comment on the allegations, but said the arrest was related to an off-duty matter.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of one of our firefighters, who was on duty on April 9,” the fire department said in a statement. “It is important to note that the arrest is related to activities that occurred off duty and not in connection with their role as a member of our department. We take all matters involving our personnel very seriously, regardless of whether they are on or off duty, and we are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of behavior both in and outside the workplace.”

Sacramento Fire said the firefighter was placed on leave as the department cooperates with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and conducts its own internal investigation.

Blankenship is being held in the El Dorado County jail without bail.

Detectives at the sheriff’s office believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact Detective Macres at 530-957-5227 or macresc@eso.org.

