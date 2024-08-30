French Bulldog stolen from inside home, 2 other dog thefts investigated

By Victoria D, Mike Sullivan

Click here for updates on this story

MILFORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A French Bulldog that was stolen from inside a home in Milford, Massachusetts earlier this week has since been returned, police said Friday. But police are also investigating the theft of two dogs from another home in a neighboring town.

The bulldog, My Love, was taken from an apartment on Main Street in Milford on Tuesday night. Police said at around 11 p.m., the dog’s owner heard My Love cry and when she went to check on the dog, she was gone. Police believe the suspects entered the apartment through a rear access door.

My Love was returned Friday but police did not release any additional information.

Dogs stolen in Bellingham

In Bellingham, police are investigating the theft of two American micro bullies last Saturday but it’s not confirmed if the thefts are connected at this time. The dogs’ owner said the thieves broke into his home and took his dogs.

“My neighbor from Bonsai Gardens alerted me. He sent me a text that said two guys are coming from my side into your yard,” said Jose Gudiel. “We went with my 4-wheeler. I thought they were over there. My wife stood over here, and she noticed the two dogs missing.”

Gudiel shared surveillance video with WBZ-TV that showed at least two people walking to his home.

“I just want justice. I just want these people to get caught and serve justice to them,” said Gudiel. “It’s not fair for someone to break into your home. We have kids here at night too. Shame on them because our kids keep asking for the puppies.”

Gudiel says the thieves came back again Sunday morning but were spotted lingering near the dog pen by someone working at their home.

“The guy saw him, then he ran away,” said Gudiel. “It’s tough because they knew the property. They knew where the puppies were.”

The puppies’ mother is a therapy and service dog named Tinkerbell. The American micro bully hasn’t been the same dog since the abduction.

“She has been very jumpy. She doesn’t let people touch her anymore. You were petting her she didn’t let you because she feels there are two puppies missing,” explained Gudiel.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.