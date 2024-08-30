‘Completely gutted’: Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau’s death

By Michael Franklin

Click here for updates on this story

CALGARY, ALBERTA (CTV Network) — There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, was killed in a crash along with his brother Matthew.

At 8:19 p.m. Thursday, New Jersey state troopers responded to the scene of a crash on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, involving two cyclists.

The cyclists, identified as Johnny and Matthew, were headed north while three vehicles – a sedan, SUV and Jeep Grand Cherokee – were heading down the road in the same direction.

Officials said Sean M. Higgins, 43, the driver of the Jeep, attempted to pass the two slower moving vehicles.

While Higgins was passing the two vehicles, the SUV moved out to the middle of the road for the cyclists, causing Higgins to move back into the northbound lane.

“Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedalcyclists in the rear. As a result of the collision, the two pedalcyclists sustained fatal injuries,” police said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Johnny and Matthew, both New Jersey natives, were expected to attend their sister Katie’s wedding in Gloucester City, N.J., on Friday.

The Calgary Flames posted about the Gaudreau’s death on Friday morning, saying the team’s “hearts are broken by this devastating loss.”

“It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau,” the team said.

“Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.”

In a further statement to CTV News, the Flames’ organization said it feels immense pain for Gaudreau’s family at this time.

“Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Calgary Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow,” the statement said.

“You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Flames’ centre Blake Coleman posted a photo of Gaudreau on X on Friday, sharing his shock at the passing.

“Completely gutted,” Coleman said. “The world just lost one of the best.”

Gaudreau began career with the Flames

Gaudreau, 31, was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011 in the fourth round of the entry draft.

He was signed to a three-year entry level contract with the team in 2014, playing one game in the 2013-14 season where he scored his first NHL goal.

Gaudreau went on to play eight seasons with the team, scoring more than 200 goals and 600 points.

In 2017, he won the Lady Byng Trophy(opens in a new tab), awarded to the player who “exhibits the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Gaudreau finished with a career-high 115 points with the Flames in 2021-22, tied for second in the NHL.

In 2022, he signed a seven-year $68.25-million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he has played for the last two seasons.

He finished last season with 12 goals and 48 assists.

In a statement Friday morning, the Blue Jackets released a statement saying the team is “shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy.”

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, their parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Police say Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and is charged with two counts of death by auto.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca