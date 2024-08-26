Search suspended for man missing in Emigrant Wilderness, days after his dog was found alone

By Cecilio Padilla

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Authorities say they have called off the search for a California man who was last believed to be hiking in the Emigrant Wilderness.

Michael Moore, 71, was last seen on Aug. 16, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. He had gotten a wilderness permit for the Emigrant Wilderness and reportedly planned to head toward Powell Lake.

A day later, the sheriff’s office says hunters found Moore’s dog alone near the Gianelli trailhead. His pack and vehicle were also found nearby.

Since that discovery, a search effort has been underway for Moore. About 450 people from 18 different agencies have been helping in the search, the sheriff’s office says.

Despite covering about 3,435 miles of tracks, authorities say they have not found any sign of Moore.

Investigators, based on Moore’s gear and actions, that he intended to spend an extended period of time in the wilderness. No signs of foul play have been found, the sheriff’s office says.

On Monday, authorities announced that the search for Moore had been suspended.

“It is a difficult decision to suspend a search, but our SAR teams have thoroughly searched an extensive area, exhausted leads, and searched extensively along the likely on/off trail routes someone lost in the area would take or would end up being pushed into by the terrain,” the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office stated.

A more limited search for Moore will be done if and when any new clues are found, officials say.

Moore was wearing denim shorts and a black ballcap when he was last seen.

The Emigrant Wilderness alone totals around 113,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service. It is located wholly in Tuolumne County, bordering part of Yosemite National Park.

