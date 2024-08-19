Massive tire fire that burned for days rekindles

By Brooklyn Joyner and Kennedi Cooper

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson firefighters were once again battling a massive tire fire after spending the weekend working to get it under control.

The fire, which broke out Saturday, rekindled early Monday. The fire at the recycling plant on East McDowell Road produced heavy, dark smoke that caught the eyes of people across the metro.

“They take tires and recycle them to use as other items,” said Assistant fire Chief Patrick Armon. “Right now, what we’ve learned is there are big piles of tires. They’ve been through the process to be recycled and now they’re big piles.”

Those piles of tires burned through Sunday before firefighters got it under control. Firefighters were called back to the scene when flames kicked up again. Armon said the fire was under control again by late-morning Monday.

Armon said the most dangerous part when it comes to fighting the fire is rubber can burn for days.

“As long as they have it contained, it won’t spread any more than where it is, so now it’s going to be a lengthy process and may have to take getting heavy equipment out there to move it around or push dirt on it,” Armon said.

The Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency also responded to the fire. DEQ was able to contain the oil that’s released from this type of fire into a water source that flows into the Pearl River, now they’re working to remove it. An EPA representative said there is no health threat.

Armon said departments from other metro cities responded to help contain the fire. He said firefighters, along with DEQ and EPA representatives will remain at the site for the next week or two.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.