Mountain bike racer dies in crash at national championships in N.C.

By Marisa Sardonia

ZIRCONIA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Mountain bike racer Scott Huntley died after hitting a tree at the 2024 Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships in Zirconia on Sunday, Aug. 4, according to the USA Cycling website.

USA Cycling posted on its website that event medical staff at the Ride Rock Creek race attended to Huntley on the course, according to a post on social media by USA Cycling, which organized the event. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died that evening.

USA Cycling posted an article on its website titled “In Memory of Scott Huntley.” This was the content of the article:

On Sunday, August 4, Scott Huntley crashed during the Cat 1 35-39 downhill race at the 2024 Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships. Event medical staff promptly attended to him on course, and he was transported to a local hospital. Mr. Huntley succumbed to his injuries and passed away later that evening. USA Cycling has been in contact with the Huntley family and extends its deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the broader cycling community. Ride Rock Creek released the following statement:

With heavy hearts, we share the news that on Sunday, August 4, Scott Huntley was involved in a serious crash during his race run at the 2024 Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships. The event medical staff attended to him immediately on course, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Later that evening, we received the heartbreaking news that Scott had succumbed to his injuries. Our deepest condolences go out to the Huntley family, friends, and fellow racers during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with you in your grief and will continue to offer our support in every way we can. Scott’s passion and spirit will always be remembered in our rider family.

Let’s all ride in memory of Scott. — Ride Rock Creek

The Eastern States Cup announced that Huntley’s plate number, #401, will be retired as a tribute to him.

A memorial train ridefor Huntley will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 4:01 p.m. (honoring Huntley’s plate number), starting from the top of thedownhill course in Mount Snow, Vermont.

