Family offers $10,000 reward for information on Taylor Casey, Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas

By John Odenthal

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The family of a Chicago woman who went missing in the Bahamas last month is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information on her disappearance.

Taylor Casey was in the middle of a month-long yoga retreat when she stopped showing up for classes. She was last seen on June 19.

Her cellphone was later found in the ocean.

Casey’s’ family said they believe search efforts have been marred by prejudice because Casey is transgender.

Casey’s family earlier this month asked the FBI to take over the search from the authorities in the Bahamas, saying they “are not satisfied with how this investigation has been handled thus far.”

