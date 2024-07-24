Performing Arts Houston Partners with Houston Mariachi Festival to Celebrate Hispanic Culture

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

July 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston is once again set to come alive with the vibrant sounds and colorful sights of the annual Mariachi Festival. In its fifth year, Performing Arts Houston and the Houston Mariachi Festival proudly present this spectacular three-day celebration of Hispanic heritage, running from August 23-25 at the Wortham Center’s Brown Theater. This year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring an impressive lineup of talented mariachi musicians and folklórico dancers from across Texas and beyond.

The festival, generously sponsored by Houston First, Action Gypsum Supply, Telemundo, and Que Onda! Magazine, will showcase the rich cultural tapestry of mariachi music and dance. “We are beyond excited to present this festival for its fifth year,” says Mariachi Festival Executive Director Ben Mendez. “These performers are exceptional, and the pride of presenting our culture’s music and dance to our audiences is indescribable.”

Meg Booth, Performing Arts Houston President and CEO, echoes this sentiment: “It is an honor to continue our partnership with the Mariachi Festival, presenting three nights of Hispanic music and culture in the Theater District. Music, dancing, costuming, and traditional dress make this festival a joyful event celebrating the rich and beautiful mariachi artistry and tradition.”

Festival Highlights

Opening Night (August 23): * The festival kicks off with a performance by Oscar de la Rosa, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning group La Mafia, accompanied by Mariachi 7 Leguas. Also performing are the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Ballet Folklórico and Carolina Rodriguez, the winner of the 2024 Festiba Mariachi Festival. Attendees are encouraged to wear business casual attire.

Night Two (August 24): A formal evening featuring Mariachi Mariposas, an all-female ensemble from Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, and the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas. The night also includes performances by the Ballet Folklórico of South Texas College, winners of the 2024 National Youth Mariachi Vocalist Competition, and Yasmine Duenes, the Grand Champion of the 2023 Mariachi Extravaganza.

Final Night (August 25): A grand finale where attendees are invited to wear traditional Mexican dresses and guayaberas. The lineup includes Mariachi Imperial de America, the Houston All-Star High School Mariachi Group, and prodigy Eduardo Antonio Treviño, as well as México en Danzas Grupo Folklórico.

Spotlight on Performers

Oscar De La Rosa: As the charismatic lead singer of La Mafia, Oscar De La Rosa has been a cornerstone of Tejano music since 1980. His powerful vocals and ability to connect with audiences have earned him five Grammy Awards and a lasting legacy in the music world.

Mariachi 7 Leguas: Founded in 2005 by Emilio Santos, Jr., this twelve-member ensemble has captivated audiences nationwide with performances deeply rooted in Mexican tradition, showcasing the rich heritage of mariachi music.

Mariachi Mariposas: This groundbreaking all-female ensemble, formed in 2012, has risen to prominence by providing performance opportunities for female mariachi musicians and inspiring a new generation of artists in a traditionally male-dominated genre.

University of Houston Mariachi Pumas: Debuting in 2019 under the guidance of the Moores School of Music, this ensemble brings together UH students and the Houston community through the power of mariachi music.

Mariachi Imperial de America: With over 35 years of history, this family-founded group has grown into an internationally acclaimed ensemble, recognized for its diverse performances in multiple languages and its dedication to promoting Mexican culture.

Eduardo Antonio Treviño: This twelve-year-old prodigy gained national recognition on “America’s Got Talent” and has since won multiple mariachi competitions, drawing inspiration from his great-grandfather, Vicente Fernandez, a legendary Mexican Ranchera singer.

Tickets for this extraordinary event start at just $19 and are available at performingartshouston.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of mariachi music and dance, and celebrate the vibrant culture of the Hispanic community in Houston.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.