Plane crash at Long Island’s MacArthur Airport kills pilot and his life partner, family says

By Renee Anderson

RONKONKOMA, New York (WCBS) — A small plane crashed Monday at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, killing the pilot and his passenger.

Suffolk County Police said Christopher Kucera, 46, and Zachary Hatcher, 43, both of Virginia, were killed in the crash around 6:15 p.m. in Ronkonkoma.

Kucera’s family told CBS New York the victims were life partners who had been visiting friends on Long Island. The family also said Kucera was a highly experienced pilot.

“Chris died doing what he loved most and with the man he loved most – his life partner. We are grateful for that. Considering the loss of power so soon after takeoff, Chris is a hero for avoiding casualties on the ground. That must be reported,” his brother, Mike Kucera, said in a statement.

The single-engine Beachcraft Bonanza A36 turned back after takeoff and crashed near the end of the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Investigators said an airport employee witnessed the crash.

“According to a witness, the plane got airborne and, for some unknown reason, attempted to return to the runway. Upon that return, the plane crashed,” Suffolk County Police Homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said on the scene.

Beyrer was asked about the weather conditions at the time.

“About 6-o-clock it seemed clear, it was clear, maybe a little overcast,” he replied. “We can’t speculate on why they returned to the runway.”

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating what went wrong.

